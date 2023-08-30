Top 5 agri-food products exported by Argentina

The top five agri-food products exported by Argentina in 2022 were corn, soybean oil, wheat, soybeans and frozen beef.

Corn exports accounted for 9.7% of Argentina’s total external product sales and this grain was the nation’s leading export product, considering all economic sectors.

However, after reaching a record in 2021, with US$9,064 million, Argentine corn exports dropped to US$8,606 million, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census.

The following agri-food products highlighted in Argentine exports in 2022 were: soybean oils (US$5,068 million), wheat (US$3,120 million), soybeans (US$3,071 million) and frozen beef (US$2,571 million).

Through Decree No. 911/2021 and Resolution No. 301/2021, published in December 2021, new guidelines were set in Argentina to build a public policy for the meat chain for the coming years, agreed with producer entities, in order to provide predictability to the sector, guaranteeing production, exports and consumption based on technical analysis.

Agri-food products

Within this framework, only certain beef cuts that are preferred by the Argentine and mass consumption market (roast with or without bone, flank, flank steak, roast cap, flank, shoulder and vacuum) have been temporarily reserved for export.

Secondly, in relation to wheat and corn, Resolution No. 276/21 was published in December 2021 in order to provide predictability and confidence to the production chain.

For the Argentine government, it is important to note that its country’s agricultural exports have increased sharply and beef, corn and wheat are following this trend.

In 2020-2021, beef exports increased 26% over the previous biennium and 227% over 2016-2017.

On the other hand, 2021 was a record year for corn and wheat exports – Argentina achieved its best export year in 10 years for corn and its second best year for wheat.

Argentina relies on its domestic supply for virtually all agricultural and livestock products, and is a major exporter of primary products, including cereals, grains, meat and fish.