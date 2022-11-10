Top 15 organic products produced in Mexico

Coffee, chicle, avocados and tomatoes are among the top organic products produced in Mexico, according to information from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Globally, according to Save Foods, the demand for organic products is growing rapidly, especially in Europe and North America, and is closely related to consumers’ interest in healthy and pure food.

Principales productos orgánicos mexicanos frente a los convencionales.

Although growing demand has created potential for supply abroad, exporters in tropical climates may find it difficult and costly to comply with increasingly demanding organic standards.

In Mexico, coffee is the leading organic plant product, both in terms of area under cultivation and number of producers.

The USDA reports that in Mexico there were 92,861 hectares planted by 39,587 producers last year.

From 2020 to 2021, only coffee and sesame had an increase in planted area of 12% and 22%, respectively.

On the other hand, chicle, a natural gum traditionally used in the manufacture of chewing gum and other products, was extracted from 1.8 million hectares by 31 producers in 2020 and only one in 2021.

Organic products

Yucca, agave, prickly pear, oregano and xoconostle (a cactus fruit) are important certified products grown in arid areas of Mexico.

In 2020, 3,954 hectares were certified for quail, wild boar, dove and deer hunting.

In general, the ratio of organic to conventional producers is very low in Mexico. These also include: avocado, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, tomato, green chile, cucumber and lemon.

According to many producers, the higher price of organic products does not cover production and certification costs.

Mexico has 1.2 million hectares of certified organic land in use.

Eighty-six percent of organic products are harvested and harvested in natural habitats.

In 2021, there were 48,641 certified organic producers in Mexico. The honey and coffee sectors have the most certified organic producers, while the avocado and berry industries produce the most in terms of value.