Top 10 investment projects in Mexico

The Ministry of Economy ranked the top 10 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in Mexico.

These are:

Mexico Pacific Limited, from the United States, natural gas transportation, 15,000 million dollars. Tesla , from the United States, automobile production, 10 billion dollars. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, of Denmark, wind energy, US$10 billion. Woodside Energy, of Australia, oil, US$7.2 billion. KIA Motors, South Korea, automobile production, US$6 billion.) , automobile production, US$6 billion.) LGMG Group, of China, industrial parks, US$5 billion. Ternium, of Argentina, steel production, US$3.808 billion. CloudHQ, of the United States, telecommunications works, US$3.6 billion.) Jetour, from China, automobile production, US$3 billion. Pegatron and Wistron, from Taiwan, semiconductors, US$2 billion.

Investment projects

The relocation of global supply chains to North America is already benefiting Mexico’s industrial real estate market, as evidenced by an acceleration in gross nearshoring absorption since 2019.

Given that Mexico’s industrial real estate market is the largest in Latin America, according to CBRE, and due to its strategic location in the North American cluster, Vesta expects this nearshoring trend to continue, with a favorable impact on the real estate industry.

In total, the Ministry of Economy has detected 363 investment announcements in Mexico for a total of $106.418 billion dollars from January 1 to November 30, 2023.

Of the announcements, the interest in investments in industries with little FDI reception stands out, such as: energy, construction, semiconductors and electric-electronic, as well as industries complementary to the automotive industry (steel).

The investment announcements are located in the 32 states, which represents the redistribution of investments nationwide, with announced amounts ranging from Baja California to the Yucatan Peninsula, with a progressive advance of companies towards the south of the country.

The 363 announcements are equivalent to 6.4% of Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 and the creation of approximately 226,792 new jobs, 42% associated with the automotive industry.