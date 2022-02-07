Top 10 chemical exporters to the US

The largest chemical exporters to the United States were Ireland, Germany and Canada in the first 11 months of 2021, according to USITC data.

Ireland stands out with a good margin over the others, with sales of 43,978 million dollars in that period, a year-on-year increase of 4.3 percent.

Then the results were as follows: Germany reached a growth of 9.1%, to 29,487 million dollars, and Canada managed to rise 29.8%, to 26,443 million.

Among the top five suppliers to the US chemicals market, Canada achieved the highest growth year over year.

In general, according to the USITC, the chemical and pharmaceutical provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) are not expected to have a significant impact on trade in these goods, although such trade is likely to be be affected by the transverse provisions of the T-MEC, such as those related to intellectual property rights and international data transfers.

Trending US renews safeguard on photovoltaic cells

For example, as with other recent trade agreements, the new process-based rules of origin add alternative methods for determining origin to existing regional value content and tariff switching provisions.

The new rules of origin are expected to ease administrative burdens on the industry, as they parallel the rules of origin in other recent US agreements.

Chemical exporters

The increase in US imports in this sector was led in 2020 by an increase in medicinal chemicals (15.5 billion, 10.2 percent).

At the same time, imports of various plastic products and soaps, detergents and surface active agents also increased substantially in 2020, by 1.4 billion (3.3%) and 1 billion (34.5%), respectively.

As with other products, these changes were driven by the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From January to November 2021, other top chemical exporters were: Switzerland ($24.059 million), China ($18.03 billion), Japan ($14.562 million), India ($12.623 million), UK ($9.783 million), Singapore (9,347) and Belgium (9,290 million).

In the subsequent positions are: Italy, France, Mexico and South Korea.