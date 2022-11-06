Top 10 apple exporters in the world

China was the leader among all fresh apple exporters in the world, who recorded external sales of $7.96 billion in 2021, up 5 percent year-on-year.

Chinese exports of fresh apples to the world totaled $1.43 billion last year, down 1 percent year-on-year.

This was followed by Italy (1,049 million dollars, +9% YoY), the United States (917 million, +7%), New Zealand (599 million, +1%) and Chile (590 million, +4%).

Other relevant exporters were: South Africa (485 million dollars, +19%), France (444 million, -8%), Poland (422 million, +24%), Iran (279 million, -15%) and the Netherlands (228 million, -9%), according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts world fresh apple production for the 2021/22 cycle to increase by 1.0 million tons to 81.6 million, thanks to increased supplies from China and several European Union member states recovering from previous year’s damaging weather conditions. Imports are expected to decline due to reduced shipments to Russia.

Apple exporters

Also, the USDA projects Chinese production to increase by nearly 1 million tons to 45 million tons due to new plantings coming into production, although a series of adverse weather events is expected to reduce the supply of high quality fruit.

In addition, the USDA estimates that acreage will remain virtually unchanged, but some growers are converting their land to more profitable fruits, such as cherries.

Despite the increased supply of lower quality fruit, exports are forecast to be down 72,000 tons to 1.0 million as Covid-19 pandemic-related disruptions hamper shipments to several key ASEAN markets, such as Myanmar, the Philippines, and Thailand.

USDA forecasts U.S. production to fall by 170,000 tons to 4.3 million, its lowest level since 2012/13, as high temperatures affected yields in Washington and frosts reduced Michigan production.

Production and imports

European Union production is estimated almost unchanged at 11.9 million tons, as losses from spring frosts in Italy and France are offset by rallies in major producers Poland, Spain, and Hungary.

In line with production, exports are forecast to remain virtually unchanged at 1.0 million tons, while imports increase to 335,000 tons thanks to higher shipments from Chile.

Mexico’s production is forecast to increase by 66,000 MT to 780,000 MT due to higher yields resulting from favorable pre-harvest rains.

Mexican imports are also forecast to increase to 265,000 MT due to higher U.S. shipments, which together with increased domestic supply will lift consumption above 1.0 million MT.