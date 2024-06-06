Toluca Airport: disadvantage in the face of AICM and AIFA inertia

Toluca Airport has the disadvantage of the expected synergy between Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

Its main customers include the airlines Volaris and VivaAerobus.

This airport reported 10,237 commercial operations in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 146 percent.

At the same time, it handled 1,414,164 commercial passengers, 927,433 passengers more than in 2022.

Toluca Airport

The federal government announced a new airport network comprising AICM, AIFA and the air terminal in the capital of the state of Mexico.

“However, and taking into account that the scheme proposed by the federal government will start operations in the future, the geographical location of two airports is totally opposite to Toluca and that the proposed network includes Toluca Airport, this joint airport operation scheme may negatively affect airline demand at Toluca Airport,” Aleatica said.

Aleatica has a 49% indirect participation in AMAIT, the concessionaire of this terminal.

The government of the State of Mexico and Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA) own the other 51% interest.

Toluca International Airport (TIA) continues to represent an opportunity for airport growth in the Mexico City metropolitan area.

However, its operating results may be affected by the decisions made by the federal government regarding the improvement and expansion plans of the AICM, as well as the construction of the AIFA.

The AIFA is located in the municipality of Zumpango, in the State of Mexico,

New flights

None of the contracts entered into between AMAIT’s co-investment and the airlines (customers) oblige the latter to continue operating at TIA.

As is the case with most airports, operations at the air terminal in the capital of the State of Mexico are largely dependent on the federal government for the provision of services such as aircraft fuel, air traffic control, airport fees, and immigration and customs services for international passengers.