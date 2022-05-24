The works of Mota-Engil in Mexico

By 2022, Mota-Engil plans to maintain the good performance of its activity in Mexico despite the completion of works on some road concessions.

The works awarded in 2021 will partially support the market, namely works such as Red Carretera de Nayarit, Parque Aztlán and Libramiento Sur Oaxaca.

In addition, Mota-Engil will maintain its active participation in public and private tenders with the aim of winning new projects.

In retrospect and in operational terms, Mota-Engil showed a positive performance last year, influenced by the execution of some projects won in the past, as well as the start of construction of a lot of the Mayan Train.

Likewise, in commercial terms, the company was awarded an important set of new projects, namely: Conexión Oriente (financing, construction of 7 km, operation, exploration and maintenance of a viaduct); Las Varas III (intervention from km 54+000 to km 65+420); Bypass of Campeche (railway work associated with the Mayan Train project); and Caseta Las Varas (construction of a base frame and 4 auxiliary frames on the Las Varas-Puerto Vallarta highway).

Mota-Engil

Regarding the energy business, particularly in the generation segment, for which the company operates in Mexico through Generadora Fénix, the year 2021 was marked by: energy generation of more than 940 GWh (positively impacted by the strong levels of rains that occurred during the summer); the sale of most of the clean energy certificates (CEL) granted in 2021, mainly through long-term contracts; and the achievement of the improvement plan for existing assets.

In 2021, Generadora Fénix also resumed the construction of the Jorge Luque project, a 110 MW combined cycle plant, which will be carried out in two stages and will have up to 37 MW of installed capacity available for operation by the end of 2022.

Finally, during 2021, and in accordance with its asset rotation and monetization policy, Mota-Engil completed the sale of 30% of its stake in the tourism area, specifically through the partial sale of Mota-Engil Tourism.

However, after this transaction, the company still directly and indirectly holds a stake of around 20% in that business.

