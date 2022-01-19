The United States reduces the digital divide

The United States has taken actions to reduce the digital divide in its own territory, through resources from the CARES Act, highlighted the company Wytec International.

Since the 1990s, there has been a powerful global movement, including a series of intergovernmental meetings, to close what has been popularly defined as the digital divide.

The digital divide refers to the gap between those who can benefit from the Internet and those who cannot.

Wytec International is a designer and developer of small cell technology and wide area networks designed to support 5G deployments in the United States.

The company offers in-building and city-wide 5G solutions that use multiple 5G equipment vendors in combination with its proprietary LPN-16 small cell technology to complete their network designs.

This movement to address this issue has driven solutions in public policy, technology design, finance, and management that would enable all connected citizens to benefit equitably as a global digital economy spreads to the farthest corners of the world.

Recently, the movement has been further energized by the massive economic disruption of the Coronavirus.

Therefore, on March 27, 2020, the 116th United States Congress passed a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act.

Immediately, billions of dollars in funding requests poured in from counties, cities, and Independent School Districts in hopes of further solving the problem and its devastating effect on underserved citizens and students across America.

A portion of these much-needed funds will be used to upgrade America’s communication infrastructure needed to support further expansion into underserved broadband areas of the country and to support the next generation of cellular services called 5G.

To overcome this insufficiency, the architecture of the 5G network condenses the coverage area with the use of small cells (Small Cells), with two main objectives in mind: to increase data capacity and reduce the transmission signals of higher power, decreasing thus the dangerous transmission of radiation.

Most communication experts agree that Small Cells will be the driving force behind 5G services that will enable gigabit speeds on virtually all communication devices, including smartphones.

The small cells are designed to be mounted on utility poles, allowing flexibility of placement throughout a city and supporting ubiquitous coverage throughout the city.

This new architecture has now become the core infrastructure design for “all” citywide 5G deployments.

According to an article by Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), “5G networks cannot succeed without a small cell revolution.”