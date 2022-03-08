The main partners of American Express

The integrated payment platform of the US company American Express allows it to work with a variety of business partners.

In return, their partners help drive the scale and relevance of that platform.

There are many examples of how American Express connects members with its integrated payment platform, including:

Card issuance under co-branding agreements with other corporations and institutions (for example, Delta Air Lines, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and British Airways ).

). Offer innovative ways for your Cardmembers to earn and use points with your merchants (for example, Pay with Points at Amazon.com).

Expand merchant acceptance with third-party acquirers (for example, OptBlue partners).

Develop new capabilities and features with your digital partners (eg PayPal ).

). Integrate into your business customers’ vendor payment processes (for example, Bill.com, SAP Ariba , and Coupa ).

, and ). Extend the platform to American Express business and leisure travel services (eg, Fine Hotels and Resorts).

Delta Air Lines is the largest strategic partner of American Express.

Your relationships and related income and expenses with Delta are important and represent an important source of value for your Cardmembers.

American Express issues cards under co-branded agreements with Delta, and Delta’s co-branded portfolio represented approximately 9% of worldwide network volumes and approximately 21% of loans to card members worldwide as of December 31. December 2021.

Delta’s co-branded portfolio generates fee and interest income from card members and discounts revenue to Delta and other merchants for spending on Delta co-branded cards.

Delta’s current co-branding agreement runs through the end of 2029 and American Express expects to continue to make significant investments in this partnership.

Among other things, Delta is also a key participant in its Membership Rewards program, provides travel-related benefits and services, including airport lounge access for certain American Express card members, accepts American Express cards as a merchant and is a corporate payment customer.

