Organización Cultiba, PepsiCo‘s exclusive bottler in Mexico, described its main competitors in the beverage business.

Above all, Organización Cultiba is an integrated non-alcoholic beverages company with a relevant stake in Mexico.

Through Grupo GEPP, the company produces, sells and distributes carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, water jugs, and recently also began to distribute dairy products.

Likewise, through GAM, it produces and sells sugar and related products.

Grupo GEPP is the only producer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico with operations, coverage and presence at the national level, as well as the second-largest non-alcoholic beverages company in the country, based on the combined sales volume of carbonated beverages, still drinks and jugs of water in 2020.

During 2020, in Mexico, the combined sales of soft drinks and jugs of each of its main competitors, Coca-Cola FEMSA and Arca Continental, amounted to 1,759 million 8-ounce cases and 1,238 million eight-ounce cases, respectively.

Main competitors

Organización Cultiba considers that the geographic presence of Grupo GEPP at the national level positions it strategically and allows it to benefit from the growth opportunities offered by the Mexican beverage market.

With a population of more than 128 million inhabitants (based on figures from the World Bank), Mexico is the second largest country in Latin America, and its population continues to grow, with a significant increase in urban areas and expanding cities. middle and upper class.

Additionally, Mexico has one of the largest carbonated, non-carbonated and jug beverage industries in the world with a market that exceeded 23.67 billion dollars in 2020 based on Canadean data.

Likewise, Organización Cultiba considers that the presence of Grupo GEPP at the national level allows it to competitively access all growing national and regional self-service chains, such as Walmart, Soriana, Comercial Mexicana, Chedraui, Costco, OXXO, 7 Eleven, Farmacias Guadalajara and HEB, among others, which are considered part of an important distribution channel for the sale of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages in the country.

