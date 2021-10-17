Who is Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow? From Inmobiliaria Trieme to Cultiba

Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow has been President and member of the Board of Directors of Organización Cultiba since July 1986.

He was CEO of that same company until early 2016.

He has also been Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of Grupo GEPP (formerly GEUSA) since July 1986, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Azucarero México.

Likewise, he is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and a member of the International Board of Bombardier and Rabobank.

Gallardo Thurlow is a member of the Mexican Business Council and the Business Council for Latin America (CEAL).

He also served as the representative of the Mexican private sector during the negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Mexico (TLCUEM).

Gallardo Thurlow has a law degree from the Escuela Libre de Derecho in Mexico and Master’s degrees in the United States and Belgium, as well as accreditation from the Mexican Foreign Service.

Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow

In particular, he indirectly exercises control of Organización Cultiba.

Gallardo Thurlow has the ability to determine the outcome of virtually all matters submitted to the vote of the shareholders of that company and, therefore, to exercise control over its policies and business affairs, including, but not limited to, the following:

The integration of the Board of Directors and, consequently, of any of the determinations of the Board regarding the direction and policy of its business, including the appointment and removal of its executive officers.

Determinations regarding mergers, other business combinations and transactions, including those that may result in a change of control.

On the decree and payment of dividends or other distributions, as well as on the amount of said dividends or distributions.

Sales and disposals of its assets.

Amount of debt we incur.

Origin

Inmobiliaria Trieme is the company that precedes Organización Cultiba.

First of all, this company was established in 1978, the year in which it entered into franchise agreements with PepsiCo to carry out the bottling process of certain PepsiCo brand products in the cities of Guadalajara, Uruapan, Morelia and Celaya.

Then, in 1986, Inmobiliaria Trieme was acquired by Gallardo Thurlow.

In 1987, Inmobiliaria Trieme merged with Grupo Embotelladoras Unidas, and in 2006 it changed its name to Grupo Embotelladoras Unidas.

Subsequently, in 1987, an initial public offering was carried out, and the representative shares of its capital stock were listed on the BMV under the ticker “GEUPEC”.

Through an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting dated November 22, 2012, it was agreed, among other things, to change the name of the Issuer to Organización Cultiba.

Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow has been part of the COECE.