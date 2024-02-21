The Coca-Cola system: carbonated soft drinks sales in the world

The Coca-Cola system sold 33.3 billion and 32.7 billion unit cases of its products in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Please note: «Coca-Cola system» refers to The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) and its bottling partners.

Carbonated soft drinks accounted for 69% of this global unit case volume in both 2023 and 2022.

In particular, the Coca-Cola brand accounted for 47% and 46% of global unit case volume in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The company was founded in 1886 by John Stith Pemberton in Atlanta, Georgia. Pemberton created the original formula for the beverage, which was initially sold as a patent medicine.

Today, Coca-Cola carbonated soft drink is the company’s flagship product. Its signature flavor combines secret ingredients, including plant extracts and spices, with carbonated water and high-fructose corn syrup or sugar.

From 2022 to 2023, TCCC increased its revenues 6.4%, to $45.754 billion, and raised its net income 11.8%, to $10.703 billion.

Coca-Cola System

In 2023, U.S. unit case volume accounted for 16% of TCCC’s worldwide unit case volume.

Of the U.S. unit case volume, 61% was attributable to carbonated soft drinks.

On the one hand, the Coca-Cola brand accounted for 42% of U.S. unit case volume.

On the other hand, unit case volume outside the United States accounted for 84% of the company’s global unit case volume in 2023.

The countries outside the United States where unit case volumes were highest were Mexico, China, Brazil and India, which together accounted for 33% of the company’s worldwide unit case volume.

Of the unit case volume outside the United States, 70% was attributable to carbonated soft drinks.

The Coca-Cola trademark accounted for 48% of unit case volume outside the United States.

Flavors

TCCC makes its branded beverage products available to consumers in more than 200 countries and territories through its network of bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers and independent retailers, as well as its consolidated bottling and distribution operations.

In addition to the original Coca-Cola, the company produces several variants, such as Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and other versions with additional flavors, such as cherry or vanilla.