The 861 Costco stores worldwide

Costco Wholesale Corporation reported operating 861 stores (warehouses) worldwide as of September 3, 2023.

On approximately the same date each year, the company operated 795 stores in 2020, 815 in 2021 and 838 stores in 2022.

Costco operates stores based on the concept of offering members low prices on a limited selection of national and private label products, carrying a broad range of merchandise categories, producing high sales volumes, and generating rapid inventory turnover.

As of September 3, 2023, Costco operated 591 stores in the United States, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, five in China, four in Spain, two in France and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden.

In addition, the Company operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

The company’s strategy is to provide its members with a wide range of high-quality products at prices it believes are consistently lower than elsewhere.

Costco seeks to limit most items to fast-selling models, sizes, and colors, and has fewer than 4,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs) per warehouse, significantly fewer than other broadline retailers.

In parallel, the company averages between 9,000 and 11,000 SKUs online, some of which are also available in its warehouses.

Many consumable products are offered for sale only in boxes or multipacks.

Costco purchases most of its merchandise directly from suppliers and ships it to cross-docking consolidation points (warehouses) or directly to its warehouses.

The warehouses receive large shipments from suppliers and quickly ship these products to the warehouses.

This process creates freight volume and handling efficiencies that reduce the costs associated with traditional multi-step distribution channels.

Costco’s e-commerce operations ship goods through its warehouses and logistics operations, as well as through drop shipping and other delivery arrangements with its suppliers.

Walmart, Target, Kroger and Amazon are among its major general merchandise retail competitors in the United States. It also competes with other warehouse clubs, including Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club in the United States.