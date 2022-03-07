The 10 trends of the Mexican market: USDA

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ranked 10 trends in the Mexican market.

These are described below:

First

Mexican consumers are aware of what is happening worldwide thanks to social networks and look for the same products in their local stores. Already, social networks are the third most common point of contact prior to the purchase in Mexico.

Second

At the same time, traditional retail is rapidly changing due to expansion, consolidation, mergers and acquisitions.

Third

Women in the labor force spend their earnings primarily to support the household. They look for products that make their chores easier and frequent stores in convenient locations near their work or home.

Quarter

Also, Mexicans are loyal to brands and buy them even if the price is a little higher. This is mainly true for products that are part of your daily life, such as soft drinks or potato chips. Even if taxes on sugary drinks are high, or if a product has two or more warning signs (high sodium, fat, calories, etc.), Mexicans will still buy them.

Mexican market

Fifth

The expansion of retail in rural and small communities is creating new markets for consumer products. Meanwhile, urban areas are increasingly embracing e-commerce, which has seen tremendous growth thanks to the pandemic and the forced lockdown that Mexicans had to endure for more than a year.

While food and grocery delivery apps are gaining in popularity, ready-to-eat food delivery apps are also trending and growing due to the pandemic and people not being allowed to dine out.

Prepared or ready-to-eat meal substitutes and convenience products, such as microwaveable or frozen products, are also growing. According to the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), between 2019 and 2020 e-commerce grew 81% annually and reached a market value of 15.8 billion dollars, with a 9% share in the national retail channel, which which in turn increased demand for delivery, transportation and logistics services.

Lifestyle

Sixth

Mexico has concerns about obesity and cardiovascular diseases, which have been highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a consequence, food and beverage labeling regulations attempt to discourage the intake of calories, mainly from sugar and trans fats. Due to such regulations, manufacturers had to reformulate and resize products.

Seventh

The young population is incorporating more consumption into their lifestyle. Highly influenced by social networks, they look for new and different products. The growing categories for this goal are organic and healthy foods, craft beers, snacks, fast food restaurants, and casual dining.

Eighth

Mexicans like to treat themselves to premium products. Premium products are mainly for special occasions such as holidays or important celebrations, where extra money is spent on wines and spirits, gourmet or delicacies.

Ninth

Food processors are increasing their offerings of packaged health and wellness foods such as breakfast cereals, processed fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, and yogurt.

Tenth

Safer packaging options allow children to handle products themselves, and smaller packaging options aimed at younger, less affluent consumers are becoming more prevalent.

