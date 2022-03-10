The 10 largest importers of US soybeans

China and Mexico were the largest importers of soybeans from the United States in 2021, with purchases of 14,101 million and 2,669 million dollars, respectively.

While these imports climbed 0.2% in the case of China, those destined for Mexico increased 42%, at annual rates.

Soybeans are an oilseed crop used for food, food ingredients, food additives, and animal feed.

Soybeans can also be harvested for oil used in food and industrial applications, and soybean meal is an important source of protein for use primarily in animal feed, but also for direct human consumption.

To the whole world, US soybean exports totaled 27,374 million dollars in 2021, which represented an annual increase of 7.3%, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Fermented soy foods include soy sauce and tempeh, and non-fermented food uses include soy milk and tofu.

The company Yield10 Bioscience indicated that soybeans are widely cultivated in North and South America, where most of the seeds planted are genetically modified.

By volume, approximately 94.4 million acres of soybeans were planted in the United States and Canada in the 2018/2019 growing season.

According to the USDA, the United States, Brazil, and Argentina together currently account for approximately 80% of world soybean production.

Other major importers of US soybeans in 2021 were: Egypt ($1,434 million, -0.7%), Japan ($1,350 million, +27%), Indonesia ($1,085 million, +22.4), Germany ($747 million), Taiwan (736 million, +21.4%), Spain (486 million, +43.2%), Bangladesh (476 million, -1.7%) and Thailand (466 million, -18 percent).

