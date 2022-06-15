The 10 largest importers of computers in the world

The United States, China, and Germany ranked first among the world’s largest computer importers in descending order in 2021.

By far, the United States was in the lead, with foreign purchases of 118.182 million dollars, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.

Among the companies that lead the production of computers are: Apple, Hewlett-Packard, Dell, IBM, Lenovo, Samsung Electronics, Fujitsu Global, Toshiba, Hace and ASUSTeK Computer.

Imports from China totaled 37,737 million dollars and their growth was 11% per year.

They were followed by Germany ($33.042 million, +19%), Hong Kong ($27.151 million, +30%) and Japan ($18.853 million, -4 percent).

Computer importers

As with its competitors, Lenovo’s supply chain is highly complex, involving a broad supplier base as well as its own and third-party manufacturing sites.

Geographically, its supply chain spans many countries, but there may be concentration of supply or production in certain locations, countries, or regions within a country.

Lenovo also has multiple tiers of vendors. Given the company’s wide product range, some products may rely on just a few component suppliers.

So the interruption of the supply of any of its products, components, systems or services can affect the availability of the product and the satisfaction of the clients.

Risks

Disruption can be caused by many factors, including damage to our own or our suppliers’ manufacturing activities or logistics centers arising from catastrophic events, natural disasters, any widespread outbreak of a pandemic such as Covid-19, or other security issues. local or global health, financial failure of a supplier, unfavorable business, political or economic factors and cyber attacks, etc.

Substantial recovery costs or extended recovery time may result. If Lenovo is unable to obtain alternative supplies during the lean period at a favorable price, its revenues, profitability and competitive position may be adversely affected.

As a result, Lenovo actively manages the risks of its complex supply chain. Use cost and operational analysis to understand potential impacts. It makes continuous efforts to optimize its efficiency. It manages concentration risks through extensive supplier sourcing and diversification of its production footprint globally.

Other relevant importers were, according to WTO data: the Netherlands (18,220 million dollars, +11%), the United Kingdom (16,277 million, +1%), France (11,892 million, +15%), Canada (11,460 million, +16%) and Mexico (10.908 million, +12 percent).

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...