The 10 countries with the most Siemens Gamesa wind turbines

The United States and Spain led the ranking of the countries with the most wind turbines sold by the Siemens Gamesa consortium worldwide.

According to the wind turbine installation history by country (accumulated MW), the United States reached 25,171 MW and Spain 15,045 MW.

Siemens Gamesa’s core business portfolio includes wind turbines for onshore and offshore wind power plants, as well as a wide range of services.

These business lines allow Siemens Gamesa to be present throughout the wind value chain, offering a wide range of products and services for different types of projects and site conditions.

Other countries in that ranking, also measured by MW, were: UK (13,235), India (7,529), Germany (7,501), China (6,374), Brazil (4,311), Canada (3,234), Mexico (3,080) and Denmark (2,815).

Siemens Gamesa develops and manufactures wind turbines that are suitable for a wide range of wind speeds (low, medium and high winds) and the full spectrum of weather conditions, and that can meet specific local requirements.

Each wind generation site presents specific challenges that require the choice of the most suitable product.

To meet the particular needs of its customers, Siemes Gamesa offers versatile solutions for onshore and offshore wind farms.

Wind turbines

In accordance with its “one segment, one technology” strategy, Siemens Gamesa mainly uses gearbox technology for onshore wind turbines and (Direct Drive) technology for offshore wind turbines.

In Direct Drive technology, a low speed permanent magnet replaces the high speed gearbox, coupling and generator, combining simplicity with a high level of performance. With turbines installed in 79 countries around the world, with a total installed capacity of more than 117 GW, and a complete range of product platforms, the company is considered one of the world’s leading technology leaders in the multi-wind turbine segment. megawatt.

Siemens Gamesa has installed more than 1 GW of wind turbines in each of the following countries as of September 30, 2021 (based on cumulative installed capacity figures, including all its Onshore and Offshore wind turbines for each country): Germany, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Egypt, Spain, the United States, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Mexico, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Turkey.

In fiscal year (FY) 2021, the wind turbine activity generated total revenues of 8.3 billion euros (7.7 billion in FY 2020), that is, 81% of its total revenues, of which 5,000 million are attributable to Onshore and 3,300 million to Offshore.

The Services business generated total revenue of €1.9 billion (€1.7 billion in Fiscal Year 2020, or 19% of Siemens Gamesa’s total revenue), in fiscal year 2021.

