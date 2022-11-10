The 10 best-selling car models in Mexico

The 10 most sold car models in Mexico from January to October 2022 accumulated 251,921 units, according to Inegi data.

These models comprise 29.0% of the total number of light vehicles sold in the period.

Nissan led the companies with the most car models marketed (4 of the 10), followed by Chevrolet (2), Volkswagen (1), Kia (1), Toyota (1) and MG (1).

The pattern of land use and transportation in Mexican cities is increasingly dependent on the automobile, with consequences for the environment and equitable access.

The best-selling models were: Rio (42,525), Versa (37,677), NP300 (31,249), Aveo (29,072), March (25,045), Onix (19,837), Hilux (18,375), MG5 (17,798), Sentra (16,040) and Vento (14,303).

Car models

Although public transport remains the main mode of transportation in Mexico’s urban areas, averaging 60% of total trips, 90% continue to use low-quality conventional bus service.

Mass transit systems (i.e. Bus Rapid Transit –BRT-, metros and Light Rail Transit -LRT-) recently implemented or upgraded in large cities still account for less than 8% of the total modal share of transport, according to a World Bank report published in 2019.

One of the factors behind the growing reliance on the automobile is related to the expansion of new real estate developments that are disconnected from urban centers, resulting in low transportation accessibility to opportunities for new low-income residents.

The report adds that the strategies behind urban road and parking infrastructure further reinforce the trend through high implicit subsidies for private car users and a regressive policy in terms of budgeting and allocation of public space in cities.

The Mexican economy grew 4.8% in 2021, after a drop of 8.2% the previous year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its recovery is underway, albeit slowly: the economy is forecast to grow 2.1% this year and 2.1% in 2023, according to the World Bank

Mexico’s growth is supported by its openness to trade, a strong export manufacturing base connected to global value chains integrated with the United States, and a stable macroeconomic framework.