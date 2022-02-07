Tesla increases its employees by 107%

The electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla increased the number of its full-time employees by 107% in the last two years, to reach 99,290 at the end of 2021.

To date, this company, based in Austin, Texas (United States), has not experienced any work stoppage as a result of labor disputes and considers that the relationship with its employees is good.

Key human capital objectives in running your business include attracting, developing, and retaining top talent while integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion principles and practices into your core values.

For separate years, Tesla employed 48,016 people at the end of 2019 and a year later that number rose to 70,747.

The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells and leases high-performance fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems, and offers services related to its products.

Regarding its finances, the company reported revenue of 53,823 million dollars in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 71% percent. Its net profit in 2021 was 5,644 million dollars.

If those same revenues are compared to those of 2019, the increase is 119 percent.

The company says it wants to attract a diverse and exceptional pool of candidates and support their professional growth once they become employees.

To that end, their efforts begin at the entry level with development, apprenticeship, and internship programs at local high schools, community colleges, and four-year universities.

In addition, Tesla seeks to hire based on talent rather than solely on educational pedigree, and has provided thousands of job openings, including in their local communities, for capable workers from diverse backgrounds to learn valuable skills in critical operations like manufacturing. , vehicles installation of services and energy products.

It also emphasizes in its appraisal and career development efforts internal mobility opportunities for employees to further career development.

His goal is a long-term upward career at Tesla for every employee, which he believes also drives his retention efforts.

According to the company, its ability to retain a talented workforce correlates with compensation practices and a culture of open communication.

Provides a highly competitive salary that meets or exceeds that of comparable manufacturing roles, even before equity and benefits are factored in.

Additionally, most of your employees have the opportunity to receive additional capital from Tesla each year based on their performance.