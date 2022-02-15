Ternium will expand plant in Mexico

Ternium plans to invest 1,000 million dollars to expand a steel plant in Nuevo León, Mexico, reported President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Ternium is the leading flat steel producer in Latin America with an annual crude steel production capacity of 12.4 million tons.

Through regional manufacturing plants, service centers and its own distribution network, the company operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America.

In addition, Ternium participates in the control group of Usiminas, a leading flat steel company in the Brazilian market.

Its clients range from small businesses to large global companies in the automotive, appliance, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries throughout the Americas.

López Obrador said that this Monday he received, at the National Palace, Paolo Rocca, president of Grupo Techint, Ternium’s parent company.

“Yesterday there was an investor who works in steel, Paolo Rocca, from Ternium, and they came to tell me that they are going to expand their plant in Nuevo León and that they are going to invest 1,000 million dollars. They are dedicated to the manufacture of pipes and the supply of steel for the automotive industry,” said López Obrador.

This company already has 12 steel production and/or processing units in Mexico, consisting of three integrated steel plants (two of which produce long steel products and one of which produces flat steel products and includes two steel service); five downstream flat steel processing plants, combining hot rolling, cold rolling and/or coating facilities (two of which include steel service centers); and four steel service centers.

In addition, with data at the end of 2020, Ternium has 12 distribution centers in this region, intended to serve customers mainly in the construction sector.

On the other hand, Ternium has iron ore production facilities in Mexico.

It has a 100% interest in Las Encinas and 50% in Consorcio Peña Colorada, and carries out its mining activities through these companies.

In 2020, it registered shipments of iron ore for 3.8 million tons, of which 3.3 million tons were sent to Ternium’s steel plants in Mexico, and the balance was destined to third parties.