Tequila Don Julio is exported to more than 40 countries

Don Julio tequila is exported to more than 40 countries, reported the company Diageo, who highlighted the growth in sales of that drink.

Mexico is home to the iconic Don Julio tequila, which is produced at the La Primavera site in the highlands of the state of Jalisco with the same quality and craftsmanship instilled by its founder Don Julio González.

From Mexico, exports of tequila and mezcal were 2,078 million dollars from January to August 2021, according to data from the Ministry of the Economy.

Behind the United States, which dominates the export market (1.811 million dollars in the first eight months of 2021), were Canada (21 million), Colombia (21 million), Spain (17 million) United Kingdom (17 million) and Germany (13 million).

In all of 2020, Mexican exports of tequila and mezcal totaled $ 2.442 million, a record.

Tequila Don Julio

In particular, tequila accounted for 5% of Diageo’s net sales globally in fiscal 2020, with growth of 25 percent.

«Don Julio tequila has become a beloved brand in Mexico,» Diageo noted.

Mexico is a strategic market for this company. The latest expansion of its production site in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco (“Charcón”) increased its bottling capacity, created long-term value by ensuring efficient use of natural resources to reduce environmental impact, and increased its supply capabilities. from end to end of the chain to expand its manufacturing and distribution footprint in the country, especially for its brands of tequila, vodka and rum, including Don Julio, Casamigos, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.

Consumption

In Mexico, Diageo products are sold through a broad network of retailers, wholesalers and resellers that make them available to buyers at point of sale and on-site and off-site channels.

At the same time, the company works to ensure that alcohol can be enjoyed as part of a balanced lifestyle and partners with authorities, universities and NGOs to promote a culture of responsible drinking.

Diageo is committed to encouraging moderation and addressing misuse through different local and global initiatives, so that people “drink better, not more”.