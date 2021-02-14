Tequila and mezcal exports grew 24.3% in 2020

Tequila and mezcal exports grew at an annual rate of 24.3% in 2020, to $ 2.442 billion.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, this was the fourth time in a row that tequila exports increased at year-on-year rates.

First of all, tequila is produced from the fermentation and distillation of the juice extracted from the agave, in particular the so-called “Blue Agave”.

To illustrate the trend, in 2016 tequila exports grew 2.4%, to 1,245 million dollars.

But in the following years, these external sales registered a remarkable dynamism.

Tequila exports climbed 11.6% in 2017, the following year they rose 18.5% and expanded 19.4% in 2019.

The designation of origin was given to tequila in 1974.

It is a tool that allows you to protect certain products that are made within a specific geographic area.

The designation of origin of tequila is in an area that has specific characteristics, such as the culture and specific properties of the land to be able to grow the raw material.

The zone includes five states of Mexico:

Tamaulipas

Nayarit

Michoacan

Guanajuato

Jalisco

In total, 181 municipalities have this designation of origin and of this total, 125 belong to the State of Jalisco.

This makes the State of Jalisco the only state in Mexico in which tequila can be produced throughout its territory.

From then on, Tequila Sauza stands out, in any other part of Mexico, in any other part of the world, a drink may be produced with the same plant, under the same process, but that drink may not be marketed with the name ” Tequila ”on its label, it will have to be marketed under another name.

It may be called an “agave distillate”, a “double agave distillate”, but the name “Tequila” will not be read on the label.

