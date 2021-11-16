Televisa, Megacable-MCM and Total Play win in fixed telephony

The companies Televisa, Megacable-MCM and Total Play gained market share in fixed telephony services in Mexico in 2020 compared to 2019, reported the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT).

On the contrary, América Móvil, Axtel, Telefónica and Maxcom lost market share in the same measurement.

At the end of 2020, 23 million 864,020 lines of the fixed telephone service operated in Mexico.

Of this total, 74% corresponded to the residential sector and 25% to the non-residential sector, while of the remaining 1% the IFT does not have precise information.

Megacable-MCM

The percentages are calculated with respect to the total lines of the fixed telephony service. The sum of the percentages may not be 100% due to rounding.

Others include: Marcatel, Transtelco, Vadsa, Ientc, Toka Móvil, Convergia, Gurucomm and TV Rey.

After registering a share of 11.2% in 2019, Megacable-MCM achieved 12.6% the following year.

For its part, Televisa’s coverage went from 23.1 to 24.2%, and that of Total Play rose from 7.4 to 11.3%, respectively.

Televisa participates with its subsidiaries Izzi, Cablevisión, Bestel, Televisión Internacional, Cablevisión, Red and FTTH.

The decreases were as follows: América Móvil (from 53.2 to 47.5%), Axtel (from 2.2 to 1.8%), Telefónica (from 1.7 to 1.4%) and Maxcom (from 0.9 to 0.7%), also comparing 2019 and 2020, at that same order.

The participation of the “others” increased from 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

Telecommunications

Through a public-private partnership that began in March 2018, the Mexican government began work on Red Compartida (Red Compartida), a project to increase telecommunications coverage in Mexico through 4.5G or higher wireless networks. .

The goals of the project are to offer services to 85% of the population as of January 24, 2022 and 92.2% of the population as of January 24, 2024.

Likewise, it is intended to provide progressive coverage by January 24, 2022 to 111 Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Pueblos), small rural towns that offer indigenous handicrafts and other unique attractions.

At the same time, the government allows up to 100% of foreign direct investment in the telecommunications and satellite communications sector (including cable television).

The government also allows up to 49% foreign direct investment in broadcasting, subject to any reciprocity agreement between Mexico and the country of origin of the investor or operator.