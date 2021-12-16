English

Telecommunications services do not stop growing

Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 20 mins
Los servicios de telecomunicaciones, informática e información fueron el único grupo que registró un crecimiento en 2020. Telecommunications, IT and information services were the only group to see growth in 2020.
Photo: Government of United Kingdom.

Among the main categories of international trade in services, telecommunications, computer and information services were the only group that registered growth in 2020 (4.1%), highlighted a report by UNCTAD.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, international trade in other major categories declined.

Travel was the hardest hit, losing a whopping 63% in one year and heavily disrupting tourism-oriented economies.

International transportation sales (including passengers and cargo) fell 20 percent.

Telecommunications services

Meanwhile, exports of commercial services, intellectual property, financial and insurance showed more resistance and decreased by 3 percent.

Structure of services exports, 2020 (Percentage)

In 2020, according to UNCTAD, more than two-thirds of internationally traded services were provided by developed economies.

In particular, insurance, financial services, intellectual property and other commercial services dominated world exports and played a less prominent role in Africa only.

On the one hand, total exports of services from developed economies decreased by 17% in 2020.

On the other hand, the drop was 26% in developing economies, where transport and travel exports play a more important role.

It remains difficult for the developing world to compete in technology-intensive service markets, with the exception of some Asian economies.

In the fastest growing major services category (telecommunications, computing and information), developing economies outside Asia and Oceania captured only 2.2% of the global market in 2020.

After the 20% decline driven by the pandemic in 2020, global services exports have recovered during the first six months of 2021.

Growth of 23% YoY is now forecast for the third quarter of 2021, and growth of 13.6% is forecast for all of 2021 compared to 2020.

In 2020, world services exports were valued at $ 5 trillion, representing 5.9% of world GDP and 22.6% of total world trade in both goods and services.

 

Redacción Opportimes

Publicidad
Tags
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 20 mins
Mostrar más
Photo of Redacción Opportimes

Redacción Opportimes

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.

Botón volver arriba