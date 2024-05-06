Taxes on sugar-containing beverages in Mexico and Colombia

The governments of Mexico, Panama and Colombia levy taxes on sugar-containing beverages in order to reduce consumption among the population.

These governments focus their taxes as one of the ways to reduce obesity, overweight and related diseases, such as diabetes.

Mexico imposes an excise tax on the production, sale and importation of beverages with added sugar and high fructose corn syrup.

After this excise tax was 1.5086 pesos per liter in 2023, it rose to 1.5737 pesos per liter in 2024.

While this tax applies only to the first sale, in 2025 it will be subject to an annual increase based on the previous year’s inflation rate.

Since 2014, Mexico imposed a Special Tax on Production and Services (STPS) on sugar-sweetened beverages.

In that year, around 1 peso per liter (approximately 10% of the price of the beverage) was charged.

Sugar-containing beverages

The Panamanian government imposes a 7.0% excise tax on carbonated beverages with more than 7.5 grams of sugar or any caloric sweetener per 100 ml.

It also sets a 10.0% tax on syrups, powders and concentrates used to produce sugar-sweetened beverages.

Since 2014, Panama applied a tax on this type of beverages.

Then, since January 1, 2020, Panama imposes a 5.0% excise tax on non-carbonated beverages with more than 7.5 grams of sugar or any caloric sweetener per 100 ml, whether imported or locally produced.

Prevention

Finally, FEMSA mentioned that Colombia charges a tax of 28 Colombian pesos for beverages containing 6 to 10 grams of added sugar per 100 ml.

Colombia also applies a tax of 55 Colombian pesos for beverages with more than 10 grams of added sugar per 100 ml.

In 2025, this tax will be 38 Colombian pesos for beverages containing between 5 and 9 grams of added sugar per 100 ml and 65 Colombian pesos for beverages with more than 9 grams of added sugar per 100 ml.

Starting in 2026, the corresponding tax will be increased annually by the same percentage as the UVT (Tax Value Unit).