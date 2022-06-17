Tata Motors bets on urban mobility

Tata Motors Limited (TML) is one of the leading organizations driving the electrification of mobility in India, with the largest number of electric vehicles driving on Indian roads as of March 31, 2022.

A total of 645 electric buses manufactured by this company have cumulatively traveled more than 25.5 million km with >95% uptime in India as of March 31, 2022.

Tata Motors has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, “TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited”, with the purpose of undertaking, among other things, a mass urban mobility business under its own operation and maintenance model.

Additionally, TML is the first Indian OEM to secure an order for 15 hydrogen fuel cell buses from IOCL in FY2022.

TML expects the buses to be delivered to IOCL in phases with deliveries in FY2024 and the first quarter of FY2025.

In parallel, growing security concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in increased demand for contactless technologies to continue business operations.

TML adapted its processes to facilitate this critical emerging need of its customers and channel partners and implemented focused and agile digitization interventions across the value chain.

TML increased its share of the domestic commercial vehicle market by 250 bp (from 42.4% in fiscal year 2021 to 44.9% in fiscal year 2022, according to figures reported by SIAM), with growth in all four segments in which Opera.

The company also launched advanced iCNG technology through its popular brands, Tiago and Tigor, and introduced the Tigor electric vehicle, which is currently the only EV in India with a 4-star rating from Global NCAP for adult and child safety. .

Additionally, the company launched its first electric sedan under the XPRES brand, the XPRES-T EV, exclusively for fleet customers.

The XPRES-T EV has an optimal battery size, a captive fast charging solution to ensure an exceptionally low cost of ownership, safety and comfort for passengers, making it a complete and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

TML built on the flagship Tata Safari SUV by launching an exclusive edition of the model, the Safari Gold. This edition features an ingenious blend of class and high-tech features.

Additionally, TML launched the Dark range, which includes India’s safest premium hatchback, Altroz, India’s first Global NCAP 5-star rated car, the Nexon, electric Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari. It also introduced the Untamed Kaziranga edition of SUV.

