TAGSEC GROUP wins National Export Award

TAGSEC GROUP obtained this Thursday the 2021 National Export Award from Mexico in the category of Service Exporting Companies.

According to the call, the National Export Award Evaluation Advisory Council is made up of a collegiate and multidisciplinary group of experts in foreign trade, from the public and private spheres at the national level.

Its objective? It is responsible for analyzing the merits of the companies and institutions aspiring for recognition and submitting its consensual proposal to the Award Committee through technical arguments, on the companies and institutions that could be awarded.

TAGSEC GROUP is a company that exports cybersecurity services and has specialized in industrial processes.

Its main export market is South Korea.

It also exports to the United States, Brazil and South Africa.

TAGSEC GROUP

The company has highly specialized personnel and has developed its own technologies to diagnose and develop techniques for the protection and safety of production processes.

The Award Committee is represented by the following Secretaries, Chambers and Business Councils:

Secretaries of State:

Ministry of Economy. Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (formerly Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Rural Development, Fisheries and Food). Secretariat of Communications and Transportation. Ministry of Welfare (formerly Ministry of Social Development). Secretary of Public Education. Secretary of Energy. Ministry of Finance and Public Credit. Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources. Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare.

The CEO of:

National Financial, S.N.C.

The Presidents of the following Chambers and Business Organizations:

National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City. National Chamber of the Transformation Industry. Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism of the Mexican Republic. Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States. Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic. Business Coordinating Council. Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology. National Agricultural Council. National Council of the Export Maquila Industry.

The Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and Fernando Ruiz Huarte, general director of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (Comce), presented the awards at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy.