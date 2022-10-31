Structure of Foreign Direct Investment in Mexico

The structure of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Mexico is dominated by manufacturing and financial services, according to information from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

During most of the 2016-2021 period, annual FDI flows remained above US$30 billion.

Foreign direct investment

An increase in FDI flows was observed in 2021 compared to 2020, according to preliminary data.

The main FDI recipient sectors during the 2016-2021 period were manufacturing industries, followed by financial and insurance services, trade, transportation, mining, and power generation.

In terms of the origin of FDI flows, the main investing countries are the United States, which continues to lead the list with 47.5 percent of FDI in 2021, followed by Spain (13.7 percent) and Canada (6.5 percent)

Foreign direct investment flows by country of origin, 2016-2021.