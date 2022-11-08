SSA Mexico to operate two new Super Post-Panamax cranes

The port company SSA Mexico announced that it will operate two new Super Post-Panamax cranes at its TEC terminal in Manzanillo, Mexico.

With this, the company will have a greater capacity to handle container vessels of up to 22,000 TEU’s.

In compliance with its infrastructure expansion program to increase the operational capacity in the operation of port terminals, SSA Mexico indicated that this Tuesday it will receive two new Super Post-Panamax cranes.

These cranes will replace shorter-reach equipment to operate a total of 16 Ship-To-Shore (STS) cranes at its Specialized Container Terminal (TEC) in the port of Manzanillo.

Along with these two STS cranes, six new RTG cranes are also arriving, adding up to a total investment of US$30 million in new state-of-the-art equipment that will increase the productivity of the most equipped TEC in the country, operated by SSA Mexico for 27 years at the port of Manzanillo.

Super Post-Panamax

Developed by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), the Super Post Panamax guarantees the highest standards of productivity and reduction of logistics costs, in addition to having an optimal design that allows lifting containers up to 50 meters high and a range of 24 rows of containers on deck.

Today, the Manzanillo TEC, with its 1,350 meter pier and 4 berthing positions, is the most automated port terminal in the country, with 32 hectares for container storage, 50 yard cranes, a 5,500 m2 LCL warehouse, a 7,500 m2 inspection area, an external yard for full containers of 7,500 TEUs and one for empty containers of 15,000 TEUs.

With this infrastructure, SSA Mexico will strengthen Manzanillo’s position as the most important port in Mexico for its handling level, with 41% of the total volume operated in the country during the first nine months of this year, accumulating a 7.3% annual growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

SSA Mexico operates container, cruise, general cargo and automobile terminals.

The company is a subsidiary of Carrix, one of the world’s leading privately held port operators, with a presence in the United States, New Zealand, South Africa, Panama, Mexico, Vietnam, Chile, Canada, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Haiti.