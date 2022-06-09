Manzanillo Customs leads collection

Manzanillo Customs led the collection among all customs in Mexico in the first quarter of 2022, according to data from the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM).

This customs office collected 40,640 million pesos, which represented 0.16% of tax collection in the first quarter of the current year.

During 2019, the federal government announced a plan to expand the Port of Manzanillo in Laguna de Cuyutlán, which will include the construction of four new terminals and, to protect the city and the environment, the construction of five water retention dams in the Punta de Arroyo Agua and the modernization of a water treatment plant.

Then, on December 12, 2020, the government announced that the port expansion will include connections to the Port of Cuyutlán through a tunnel, viaducts and highways, as well as a customs office, outer port and two cargo terminals by water and land.

The estimated total cost for the construction of the two terminals, including complementary works, is 22,425 million pesos.

Manzanillo Customs

The controlled facilities that operate in this customs office are: Manzanillo Comprehensive Port Administration, Pacific Basin Operator, Manzanillo International Terminal, Multimodal Corporation, Manzanillo Refrigerator, Hazesa Maritime Terminal, Comercializadora La Junta, SSA México, Cemex México, Maneubras Integrated Port and Contecon Manzanillo.

Likewise, the Managers and Operators of Strategic Bonded Warehouses that operate there are: Sukarga, HPYC Inmobiliario, Integral Logistics Operator Refepa, SSA Mexico, Cima Terminal, Accessa Logistics and SSA Mexico Holdings.

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) places the port of Manzanillo, Colima in third place in its ranking of container movement TEU’s (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) during 2017, 2018 and 2019, only below Santos , Brazil and some cities in Panama.

The movement of TEU’s in the Port of Manzanillo was during 2017 of 2 million 830,370, during 2018, of 3 million 078,513, during 2019, of 3 million 069,183, during 2020 of 2 million 909,632 and during 2021 of 3 million 371,438, according to with data from the Integral Port Administration of Manzanillo.

