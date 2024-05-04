Sports betting games: outlook 2024-2027

H2 Gambling Capital (H2) predicts global gross revenue from online sports betting games to grow from €69.8 billion in 2024 to €105.2 billion in 2027.

H2 Consulting focuses on providing services on the global gaming and betting industry.

Its projections also include that the global online casino gaming market will grow from €47.9 billion in 2024 to €76.7 billion in 2027, in part due to strong growth expected in newly regulated markets, including the United States.

As U.S. jurisdictions become regulated and mature, Rush Street Interactive believes online gambling penetration may approach that of other developed nations.

Sports betting games

For example, online casino and online sports betting revenues in the U.S. increased 39% from $12.2 billion in 2022 to $17 billion in 2023.

Another firm specializing in research and consulting in the gaming and gambling industry, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG), expects continued growth in the U.S. online casino market as more states regulate and markets mature, with revenues projected to approach $12 billion by 2028.

Consequently, these projections imply a compound annual growth rate to 2028 of 13 percent.

Several countries in Africa and Europe have already liberalized and regulated online sports betting and/or casino games, and more are in the early stages of doing so.

According to H2 forecasts, online sports betting and casino gaming turnover in Europe will grow from €48.1 billion in 2024 to €65.7 billion in 2027, and that of Africa from €3.8 billion in 2024 to €8.6 billion in 2027.

Africa and Europe are already important markets for the Super Group Company (SGHC) and the company believes it is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities as jurisdictions in these regions regulate online sports betting and casino gaming.