Sol beer bets on solar energy

Heineken reported that its Sol beer reached 50% of the international volume brewed with solar energy in 2021, with the prospect of reaching 100% in 2025.

Sol beer continued its positive momentum globally and expanded into new markets, securing local production in markets such as South Africa, Colombia and Canada.

According to Heineken, the impressive volume growth was seen especially in Chile, Canada and South Africa.

Sol beer

The year was illuminated by Sol’s new visual identity, which brings the sun to the center of its packaging.

But sustainability is one of Sol’s top priorities, and it was brought to life in 2021 through Brewing with Solar Energy, connecting Sol consumers to the sun’s positive energy in a tangible way.

Financial performance

Trending Mexico and US facilitate trade in medical devices

The brand’s ambition is to have 100% of Sol’s volume worldwide made with solar energy by 2025.

Overall, Heineken has implemented more than 130 renewable energy projects in the last three years.

In 2021, the company continued to expand renewable electricity solutions throughout its operations.

For example, in Nigeria, Heineken commissioned a photovoltaic solar plant to power its Ibadan brewery.

For the first time in the country, the company will supply approximately 800 MWh to the brewery annually.

At the same time, in Brazil, Heineken made significant progress in providing 100% clean and renewable energy to its breweries by the end of 2023, by sourcing 100% renewable electricity and transitioning to sustainable biomass.

This will allow the company to eliminate approximately 270,000 metric tons of CO2 on the way to net zero.

On its journey to use sustainable biomass, the company became members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) to further advance its ambitions in a sustainable bio-based and circular economy.

Meanwhile, its operations in Indonesia have been working to use sustainable biomass to heat its production processes. By the end of 2022, renewable sources will provide 65% of the energy used in its Indonesian breweries.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...