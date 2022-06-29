Singapore Airlines and DHL Express will operate 5 Boeing 777 freighters

Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) and DHL Express entered into an agreement involving the operation of five Boeing 777 freighters.

SIA’s cargo business footprint will continue to grow with the signing of a crew and maintenance agreement with DHL Express for five Boeing 777 freighters in March 2022.

These freighters will be operated by SIA pilots on routes to the United States via points in North Asia beginning in the third quarter of 2022.

In recent years, there has been a transformation of SIA’s cargo business that has maintained its leadership position in the sector.

Financial results of SIA

The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the importance of investing in the cargo business and strengthening the various sources of income for the SIA Group.

Singapore Airlines’ cargo revenue hit a record 4.3 billion for fiscal year 2021/22 (ended March 31), a testament to its efforts to capture revenue opportunities in the context of a airline capacity crunch. prolonged industry for air and sea transport.

Now the SIA Group’s cargo network covers 98 destinations with a fleet of seven Boeing 747-400F cargo aircraft, as well as the hold space of SIA and Scoot airliners.

Singapore Airlines

SIA has ordered seven A350Fs in a critical fleet replacement program and will be the first operator of this new generation aircraft.

The A350F has similar payload carrying capacity as Boeing 747-400F freighters, and its longer flight range will also provide SIA with greater flexibility in its freighter deployment.

SIA has strengthened its capabilities in several key verticals and has invested in digital solutions such as Parxl, its blockchain-based e-commerce logistics platform.

Parxl has achieved continuous growth since its launch in 2021 and has extended its presence to e-retailers located in Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, and the United States.

As of March 31, 2022, Singapore Airlines’ passenger network covered a total of 93 destinations in 36 countries and territories. This compares to a pre-Covid-19 network of 137 destinations in 37 countries and territories.

