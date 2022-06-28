Siemens invests in key technologies in Germany

Siemens, a technology group that is active in almost every country in the world, invests in the production of new technologies in Berlin, Germany.

The company plans investments of up to 600 million euros in Siemensstadt Square. This project started in fiscal year 2019 aims to transform Siemens’ existing industrial area in Berlin into a modern urban district that supports a wide range of purposes, including the strengthening of key technologies.

Additions to intangible assets and property, plant and equipment from continuing operations of Siemens totaled €1.7 billion in fiscal 2021.

Siemens focuses on the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, smart infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, smart mobility solutions for medical, rail and road technology, and digital health services.

Siemens comprises Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Siemens AG), a public limited company under the federal laws of Germany, as the parent company and its subsidiaries. The company is incorporated in Germany, with its corporate headquarters located in Munich, and as of September 30, 2021, it had around 303,000 employees.

Within the industrial businesses, ongoing investments were mainly related to technological innovations; maintain and expand its capabilities to design, manufacture and market its solutions; improve productivity; and replacement of fixed assets. These investments amounted to €1.3 billion in fiscal year 2021, ended September 30, 2021.

The remaining part was mainly related to Siemens Real Estate, including significant amounts for projects such as new office buildings in Germany.

Siemens Real Estate is responsible for the uniform and comprehensive management of the company’s real estate worldwide (excluding Siemens Healthineers) and supports industrial businesses and corporate activities with customer-specific real estate solutions.

Regarding capital expenditures for continuing operations, the company expects a significant increase in fiscal year 2022, especially for Siemensstadt Square.

Siemens also plans further investments in connection with the Siemens Campus Erlangen. In addition, it continues to invest in attractive innovation fields through Next47, its global venture capital unit.

The company drives innovation by investing heavily in R&D in order to develop sustainable solutions for its customers while strengthening its own competitiveness.

Being an innovative company and constantly inventing new technologies that it hopes will meet future demands arising from the megatrends of demographic change, urbanization, climate change and globalization is one of its main purposes.

Every year Siemens is awarded thousands of new patents and continuously develops new concepts and compelling digital and data-driven business models.

