Sergio Contreras elected as Executive President of Comce

The Assembly of Associates of Comce elected Sergio Contreras Pérez as Executive President of that association and Valentín Diez as Honorary President.The following is part of Contreras’ profile:

He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pirelli Mexico.

Contreras is Chairman of Capital It-Mx.

He has an outstanding track record in international and domestic banking, as well as in business in the promotion of investment and trade in Mexico and abroad.

In the Comce he has held various positions as Executive Vice President, President of the Europe Section, Italy and Spain , Pacific Alliance and B20, among others.

He holds a degree in Business Administration from UNAM.

He has MBA studies from the University of Naples, Italy, and UNAM.

Comce

«These appointments respond to a structural evolution that we are carrying out, it is not simply a change in the way we operate, but an institutional strategy designed to respond not only to the present, but to the future of the country,» said Diez Morodo. This is Diez Morodo’s profile:

He has been National President of Comce since 2004.

He chairs the Comce’s Mexico-Spain Bilateral Committee.

Diez Morodo chairs the Mexican Chapter of the Pacific Alliance Business Council.

He is President of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco) and the Assembly of Associates of the Universidad Iberoamericana (UIAC).

He is a member of CMN, as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Casa de México Foundation in Spain, based in Madrid.

«It is an opportunity to improve our practices, optimize our resources and adopt new technologies and methods that will allow us to be more efficient and competitive, especially given Mexico’s current leadership in foreign investment and foreign trade,» added Diez Morodo.

Members

During the Assembly, the Presidents of the CCE, Francisco Cervantes; of the Mexican Business Council (CMN), Rolando Vega; of the Coparmex, José Medina Mora; and of the Concamin, Alejandro Malagón, among others, were voted to join the National Board of Directors as institutional members.Additionally, Altagracia Gómez Sierra, President of the Board of Directors of Grupo Minsa, and Francisco Cervantes, President of the CCE, spoke on behalf of the businessmen members of the National Board of Directors.