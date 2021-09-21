Valentín Diez Morodo, active in the CMN, Comce, companies and boards

Valentín Diez Morodo remains active as a member of the Mexican Business Council (CMN), president of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (Comce), a member of the board of directors of several companies and a member of boards of trustees.

Above all, his main activity is carried out as president of Grupo Nevadi Internacional and his most outstanding success was being one of the architects of the internationalization of Grupo Modelo, especially of Corona beer.

The CMN is a civil association that emerged in 1962 and is made up of 59 Mexican businessmen who own large companies, including Bimbo, Lala, FEMSA, Grupo Carso, Grupo Bal and Televisa.

For its part, Comce serves as the main business organization related to international trade in Mexico, with the distinction that in its annual congress the federal government grants the National Export Awards.

Diez Morodo serves as President of the Advisory Council of Grupo Modelo (part of AB InBev), a company where he has also served as Executive Vice President and General Director of Sales and Exports.

He is the owner of Club Deportivo Toluca.

Valentín Diez Morodo

He also holds the following positions:

Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo KUO and DINE.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kimberly Clark de México, and Grupo Aeroméxico.

Non-Executive President of Grupo Financiero Banamex.

Member of the Boards of Directors of Zara México and Telefónica México.

President of the Mexico-Spain Bilateral Committee of the Comce.

President of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO).

Member of the Board of Trustees of the Prado Museum and of the International Council of the Madrid Business Institute, Spain .

. President of the Hispanic Mexican Business Council (CEHIME) in Madrid, Spain.

Valentín Diez Morodo was born on June 1, 1940 in Mexico City, has a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Iberoamericana and has postgraduate studies in marketing, sales and personnel management at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

He is also president of the Assembly of Associates of the Universidad Iberoamericana (UIAC).