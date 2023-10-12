Security in the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

Mexico‘s federal government has described security operations in the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT).

To begin with, the Mexican Navy is in charge of security and surveillance of the CIIT’s installations, trains and railways, on the «Z», «FA» and «K» lines.

Line «Z» links the ports of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca and Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, which correspond to the Naval Commands of the Fourteenth Naval Region and the Seventh Naval Zone, with headquarters in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, and Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, respectively.

The government reported that it has a deployment of 600 elements distributed in the 37th and 38th Marine Infantry Battalions, in charge of covering the 320 kilometres of railway line, which includes two naval stations and three security detachments.

On the other hand, the «FA» Line runs from Minatitlán, Veracruz, to Palenque, Chiapas, which corresponds to the Naval Commands of the Seventh Naval Zone and the Ninth Naval Zone, whose headquarters are Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz and Frontera, Tabasco.

There is a deployment of 500 elements belonging to the 11th and 37th Marine Infantry Battalions, both in Frontera, Tabasco, in charge of covering 310 kilometres of railway line, including five security detachments along the line.

Security

Finally, Line «K» connects the cities of Ixtepec, Oaxaca, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas, which correspond to the 14th and 16th Naval Regions, with headquarters in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca and Puerto Chiapas, Chiapas, in that order.

The security project includes a Naval Station and nine Security Detachments, which are under construction and rehabilitation, within the 472 kilometres of railway track between the two cities.

This project will be composed of 600 naval elements, which will be deployed, and the construction of the Marine Infantry Battalion Number 40, in Puerto Chiapas, Chiapas.