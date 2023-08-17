Port of Salina Cruz and Port of Coatzacoalcos: expansions

The Mexican government is carrying out improvements and expansions at the Port of Salina Cruz and the Port of Coatzacoalcos, the two ends of the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT).

On the one hand, in the Port of Salina Cruz, in an integral manner, with the other infrastructure works, the delay of the vessels for loading crude oil or fuel will be reduced, which will generate savings in the cost of operation of the Maritime Terminal and the oil tankers will be able to carry out the loading in a safer and faster way.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), in the commercial port, there will be two berthing positions in the port.

Finally, the removal of the existing breakwater at the Port of Salina Cruz will allow for the expansion of the commercial port’s access port.

Port of Salina Cruz

As part of the National Development Plan, in 2019, the Government initiated the Development Plan for the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The Development Plan for the Isthmus of Tehuantepec includes the CIIT, which was created on June 14, 2019 and is expected to be operational by the end of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term.

The CIIT will consist of various modes of transportation and an investment of 8 billion pesos, in part for the rehabilitation of railroads for cargo and passengers, the expansion of the Salina Cruz-Coatzacoalcos highway, and the expansion and modernization of the ports of Salina Cruz and Coatzacoalcos and the Salina Cruz and Minatitlán refineries.

The Development Plan for the Isthmus of Tehuantepec includes a planned gas pipeline to supply domestic companies and consumers.

On the other hand, in Coatzacoalcos, the SHCP stated that work was carried out on the development of port infrastructure in the Pajaritos Lagoon and the construction of railroad tracks for access to the new Specialized Container Terminal and the Pajaritos Lagoon port precinct continued.

Also, a partial assignment of rights agreement was formalized for the construction of a dock.

On March 14, 2023, the decree creating the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec as a decentralized agency of the Ministry of the Navy was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.