Sanmina projects challenges in the supply chain

Sanmina Corporation posted revenue of $1,757 million in its fiscal first quarter of 2022 and projected supply chain challenges.

With this, its income remained stable, growing 0.1% year-on-year.

For the second quarter of its fiscal year 2022 (ending on April 2), the company estimates that its revenues will be between 1,700 and 1,800 million dollars.

Sanmina is a leading global provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and aftermarket services.

Primarily, the company provides these comprehensive offerings to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the following industries: industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud solutions.

According to the company itself, the combination of its advanced technologies, extensive manufacturing experience and economies of scale allows it to meet the specialized needs of its customers.

Although the above statements regarding its financial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 constitute forward-looking statements, actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of a number of factors, primarily the continuing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19, which include supply chain disruptions that have prevented the company from shipping all the products for which there is demand.

Other factors that could cause results to differ from its outlook include adverse changes in key target markets; significant uncertainties that may cause your future net sales and income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial part of its sales; and risks derived from its international operations.

“I am pleased with our strong execution and ability to expand our non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP earnings per share on a sequential basis and generate free cash flow in the quarter,” said Jure Sola, President and CEO of Sanmina Corporation.

“While demand remains strong, we expect supply chain challenges to continue. Based on our first quarter results and the outlook for the second quarter, we are optimistic about our growth targets for fiscal 2022.”

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies are the main beneficiaries of the increased use of outsourced manufacturing services by the electronics and other industries.

As the EMS industry has evolved, OEMs have increased their reliance on EMS companies for comprehensive services including product design and engineering, high-level manufacturing, assembly and testing, direct order fulfillment and logistics services, aftermarket products, service and support, and global supply chain management.