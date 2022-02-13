Rotoplas grows with e-commerce in the US

The net sales of the company Grupo Rotoplas reached 1,293 million pesos in the United States in 2021, an increase of 31.8% year-on-year, driven by its e-commerce sales.

Changes in consumption habits due to the pandemic, a better user experience on websites and the launch of septic solutions under the Acuantia brand also had a positive influence on this result.

Rotoplas develops solutions that meet the needs of water and sanitation in America and favors the availability and quality of the resource for consumption in homes and work or educational centers.

In addition, through treatment, it enables the reuse and improvement of the conditions in which the water returns to the environment.

In the United States, its net sales in the fourth quarter increased 42.4% to reach 305 million pesos, as a result of the growth of the e-commerce business that has shown better conversion rates on websites and the development of the septic business.

Rotoplas

At a global level, the company‘s net sales had a year-on-year increase of 26.3% in 2021, to 10,915 million pesos.

At the same time, its net profit was 322 million pesos, a drop of 43.4%, at an annual rate.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales rose 14.3% and for the third consecutive quarter registered an amount greater than 2,800 million.

Grupo Rotoplas is the leading company in America that provides solutions for the storage, conduction, improvement, treatment and recycling of water.

With 40 years of experience in the industry and 19 plants in operation in America, Rotoplas has a presence in 14 countries and a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, as well as services.

In Mexico, accumulated net sales increased 14.4% to reach 5,665 million, as a result of double-digit growth in products.

In 2021, investment was made in the first phase for the launch of the new generation of water tanks that seeks to guarantee the sustainability of the storage category in the long term.

Additionally, investment was made in increasing the production capacity of driving and in the digitization of bebbia.