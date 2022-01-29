E-commerce sales in Mexico skyrocket

The average growth of electronic commerce in Mexico has been exponential, highlighted Icex, the organization that promotes trade and investment in Spain.

Since 2016, Mexico has been above the Latin American average every year.

Specifically, in 2020, this growth has been 59%, while the average in Latin America was 38%.

The growth is largely due to the increase in m-commerce, which in 2020 accounted for 41% of total e-commerce sales in Mexico.

It is estimated that there are around 61.4 million online shoppers in the country (73% of internet users).

Regarding the profile of the buyer, according to the Mexican Association of Online Sales, 53% are women and the age range between 25 and 44 years concentrates most of the purchases.

In turn, 98% mainly use the smartphone.

In a report, Icex highlights that the categories of online products most consumed by Mexican Internet users are food delivery (66%), fashion (57%) and beauty and personal care (52 percent).

The increase in the pharmacy (41%) and supermarket (40 percent) categories also stands out.

Electronic commerce

Regarding services, Internet users prefer subscriptions (83%), mobile telephony (78%) and banking services (78 percent).

Here the increase in the education category (52 percent) is striking.

Regarding cross-border e-commerce in 2020, the vast majority of buyers are between 18 and 44 years old (68%), with the group between 25-34 years being the most numerous (26%).

By origin, Icex details, the United States is the main market for purchases (66%), followed by China (44%) and Spain (13 percent).

The most used devices for online cross-border purchases were the smartphone (83%), and the laptop or laptop (58 percent).

As for the preferred categories of purchase on international sites, they are clothing, electronic devices and cosmetic or beauty products.

The reasons for making these types of purchases online are better prices (49%), discovering new and interesting products (45%), and accessing items not available in their market (40 percent).

The leaders in e-commerce in the country are the two large international players Mercado Libre and Amazon, although it is Walmart that has experienced the greatest growth in recent years, almost doubling its market share in Mexico.