Red Compartida advances in Mexico

Through a public-private alliance that began in March 2018, the Mexican government began working on Red Compartida, a project to increase telecommunications coverage in the country through 4.5 G or higher wireless networks.

The goals of the project are to provide services to 85% of the population as of January 24, 2022 and 92.2% of the population as of January 24, 2024.

Red Compartida

Likewise, it is intended to provide progressive coverage by January 24, 2022 to 111 Magical Towns, small rural towns that offer indigenous crafts and other unique attractions.

The government aims to provide Mexican citizens with access to better and cheaper telecommunications services and increase competition and investment in these industries.

The CFE has a non-profit subsidiary, CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos, which was created on August 2, 2019. Its purpose is to provide telecommunications services to guarantee the right of access to information and communication technologies, including broadband and internet, throughout Mexico.

Trending Four companies control US meat market

FDI

In accordance with these objectives, the government allows up to 100% of foreign direct investment in the telecommunications and satellite communications sector (including cable television).

The government also allows up to 49% foreign direct investment in broadcasting, subject to any reciprocity agreement between Mexico and the country of origin of the investor or operator.

In turn, the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law aims to increase access to telecommunications and broadcasting in general and to eliminate or alleviate certain charges from cell phone operators, including long distance charges.

The Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State is a decentralized public entity that guarantees constant access to broadcasting services in each Mexican state.

As of 2016, the government has been going through the process of opening telecommunications bidding processes through various reforms to the Mexican constitutional framework related to telecommunications with the aim of improving access to broadband telecommunications services for the public and create greater competition in the telecommunications market.