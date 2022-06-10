Prospects for maritime transport in 2022

For the maritime transport market, the volume of world maritime trade is expected to grow 3.4% in 2022, according to the projection of Clarksons Research, referred to by the company China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO).

In terms of segments, for container shipping, European and US port congestion is likely to last most of 2022, and effective shipping capacity in the market is insufficient.

In particular, global container shipping rates are expected to remain at a high level, as the strong momentum of the cargo market and the pandemic will continue to disrupt the supply chain, and the imbalance between supply and demand is difficult to solve in the short term.

For bulk cargo, Clarksons expects global dry bulk shipping turnover to grow 2.2% and fleet capacity to grow 1.5% in 2022.

With the growth rate of demand slightly higher than the growth rate of transportation capacity supply, the bulk shipping market is expected to remain stable.

For tanker transportation, the disruption from the pandemic has affected the recovery in terminal consumer crude demand and, at the same time, delivery capacity is likely to exceed decommissioning capacity.

Therefore, the supply of shipping capacity continues to expand, and the oversupply of tanker capacity may take some time to digest.

For the shipbuilding market, in the short term, the overall good momentum in the international shipping market is projected to prevail, providing some support for the shipbuilding market.

However, considering the concentrated release of pent-up demand in early 2021, the industry generally expects new shipbuilding orders to decline in the near term.

However, in the medium and long term, it is still supported by the demands of low-carbon shipping and ship model upgrades, and the shipbuilding industry is seen as developing steadily.

For the shipping market, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China‘s total import and export value in 2021 was 39.1 trillion RMB, up 21.4% year-on-year, of which the export value reached 21.7 trillion RMB, a year-on-year increase of 21.2 percent.

