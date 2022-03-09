Polaris: Opportunities in Motorsports

The American company Polaris estimates that the market for powersports parts, apparel and accessories was approximately $5 billion in 2021.

In turn, the aftermarket aftermarket for Jeeps and trucks was around $8.5 billion in that same year.

Aftermarket parts, apparel, and accessories are sold through a highly fragmented industry, including dealerships, aftermarket e-commerce, big box retailers, dealers, and 4×4 specialty retailers.

Who is Polaris? The company designs and manufactures vehicles for power sports including off-road vehicles, including ATVs and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, snowmobiles, motorcycles, vehicles for global adjacent markets, including commercial, government and defense, and boats.

It also designs and manufactures or sources parts, apparel and accessories related to its vehicles and on-road and off-road vehicle aftermarket products and services.

Its products are sold online and through dealers, distributors, and retail stores located primarily in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and Mexico.

In 2021, it registered sales of 8,198 million dollars, an advance of 16.6% year-on-year, and obtained net profits of 494.3 million dollars, almost three times higher than the previous year.

Polaris

In 2021, the company operated in six business segments; ATVs, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats.

Its products are sold through a network of more than 2,500 independent distributors in North America, more than 1,500 independent international distributors through more than 30 subsidiaries, and more than 90 independent distributors in more than 120 countries outside of North America.

Most of its dealers and distributors are multi-line and also carry competing products; however, some dealers carry the full line of Polaris products and, while relatively constant, the actual number of dealers carrying your products may vary from time to time.

Polaris also sells through a network of traditional retail centers.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects to report its results under the new basis with the following reportable segments: Off-Road, On-Road, Marine and Aftermarket.

The new foundation is intended to create a simplified reporting structure to provide better focus and allow resources to be better utilized for future growth and improved profitability.

