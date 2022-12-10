Plexus: top 8 production sites

Top eight production sites of Plexus in its fiscal year ending October 1, 2022 are: Malaysia, United States, China, Mexico, Romania, United Kingdom, Germany and Thailand.

This selection considers net sales that were based on the location of the company providing the product or service.

Plexus Corp. and its subsidiaries are involved in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry.

Since 1979, Plexus has partnered with companies to create products and is a global leader with a team of nearly 25,000 employees focused on providing design and development services, supply chain solutions, new product introduction, manufacturing and maintenance.

From its production platform in Malaysia, the company recorded net sales of $1.846 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23.5%, followed by the United States ($869 million, -4.9%), China ($454 million, +27.5%), Mexico ($442 million, +9.7%), Romania ($217 million, +6.9%), United Kingdom ($91 million, -8.4%), Germany ($8.1 million, -24.3%) and Thailand ($963 million, no point of comparison).

The company specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments.

In total, the company’s net sales were US$3,811 million, representing growth of 13.1% year-on-year.

Plexus serves leading global companies in the industrial, healthcare/life sciences and aerospace/defense sectors, providing them with innovative, end-to-end solutions across the entire product lifecycle.

It sells these innovative solutions to customers in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.

Of its nearly 25,000 employees, 49.9% are women, 50.0% are men, and 0.1% choose not to identify themselves.

The majority of its workforce, 54.8%, is located in Asia-Pacific, while 34.1% and 11.1% of its employees are located in its Americas and EMEA regions, respectively.

Approximately 3,000 and 170 of its respective employees in Mexico and the United Kingdom are covered by union agreements.

These union agreements are usually renewed at the beginning of each year, although in some cases they may last for two or more years.

Its employees in China, Germany, Malaysia, Romania, Thailand and the United States are not covered by union agreements.

Plexus has no history of labor disputes at any of its facilities, and believes that its employee relations are positive and stable.