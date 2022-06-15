Peru leads grape exports in the world

Peru led the grape exports in the world in 2021, with sales of 1,196 million dollars, after maintaining growth rates in the last five years.

Furthermore, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts that Peru’s production will continue its upward trend, rising to 700,000 tons under favorable growing conditions and production from new plantations continues to come into production.

Although Red Globe remains the dominant variety, grown primarily for export to China, consumer preferences in other markets are driving growers to broaden the variety mix.

In addition, the USDA projects that higher supplies will boost exports, increasing more than 60,000 tons, to 530,000

Peruvian grape exports in 2021 were directed to its main five destinations as follows: the United States (40.9%), the Netherlands (14.4%), Hong Kong (9.8%), the United Kingdom (5.6%) and Mexico (4.3 %), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics.

Globally, the USDA forecasts production to rise by almost 1.0 million tons, to 25.5 million, due to recovering supplies in India and higher production in China.

It also expects exports to remain stable at 3.6 million tonnes, as reduced shipments from China and the United States offset gains from Chile and Peru.

Grape exports

The USDA expects US production to contract by 45,000 tonnes to 826,000, the lowest level since 2009/10, as higher summer temperatures and less water availability for irrigation reduced yields in California.

The USDA NASS surveyed the industry and updated the United States production in the 2021 Non-Citrus Fruits and Nuts Summary report for May 2022.

Final trade data shows exports fell for the third consecutive year, from 54,000 tonnes to 260,000, reflecting lower supply.

Conversely, imports rose more than 40,000 tonnes to a record 713,000, as higher shipments from Peru and recovering supplies from Chile more than offset weather-reduced shipments from Mexico.

Peru’s grape exports grew at year-on-year rates in the last five years, measured in value: 2017 (1%), 2018 (17%), 2019 (6%), 2020 (22%) and 2021 (21 percent)

Finally, the USDA projects that Chile’s production will increase 100,000 tons, to 765,000, recovering from last year’s damaging rains in the main producing regions of Metropolitana, O’Higgins and Valparaíso.

In line with production, higher supply is expected to boost exports by more than 50,000 tonnes, to 580,000.

