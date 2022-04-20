PepsiCo increases its income in Mexico and the US

PepsiCo, an American multinational food, snack and beverage corporation, increased its revenues in Mexico and the United States.

On the one hand, its net income in the United States was 44,545 million dollars in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 9.2% and 15.3% over 2019.

As for Mexico, its net income totaled 4,580 million dollars in the past year, an advance of 16.7% compared to 2020 and an increase of 9.3% compared to 2019.

In particular, PepsiCo has an initiative in Mexico with the goal of improving the livelihoods of more than 250,000 people in its agricultural supply chain and communities by 2030, including the economic empowerment of women.

With this objective, in 2021, the company launched Agrovita, an initiative with Proforest and the PepsiCo Foundation, to benefit more than 37,000 people over three years in the productive landscape in Mexico, with a focus on women and small farmers producing bananas, cocoa and palm.

On a global level, PepsiCo operates research centers around the world, including Brazil, China, India, Ireland, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States, leveraging consumer insights, food and engineering to meet its strategy of continuously innovating its portfolio of beverages and prepared foods.

PepsiCo

The company engages in a variety of research and development activities and invests in innovation globally with the goal of meeting the needs of its customers and consumers and accelerating growth.

These activities mainly involve: innovations focused on creating products preferred by consumers to grow and transform their portfolio through the development of new technologies, ingredients, flavors and substrates; development and improvement of its manufacturing processes, including cost reductions and environmental footprint; and implement product enhancements across its global portfolio that reduce added sugars, sodium, or saturated fat.

The company also has a focus on developing packaging technology and new packaging designs, including reducing the amount of plastic in its packaging and developing recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or sustainable packaging.

Another of his goals is developing marketing, merchandising and distribution teams, and expanding his portfolio beyond the bottle, including innovation for his SodaStream business.

