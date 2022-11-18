Panama Canal faces 25% more rainfall

On September 26, 2022, the Panama Canal began implementing its Flood Control Plan, as it faces a 25% increase in rainfall.

According to the government of that nation, the Flood Control Plan is executed annually during the period of highest rainfall in the Panama Canal Watershed, and includes the monitoring of hydro-meteorological conditions in the watershed by a team of meteorologists and hydrologists with the objective of identifying, preventing and responding to any flood threat to surrounding communities, workers and canal structures.

So far in 2022, the Panama Canal watershed has received 1,579 millimeters of rainfall, 25% above the historical average, as a result of the La Niña phenomenon.

On September 27, 2022, the full National Assembly approved the Panama Canal budget for fiscal year 2023 (which runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023), estimating revenues of $4,652.9 million.

It also approved contributions to the National Treasury of $2,544.6 million, which would be the largest contribution ever made by the Canal to the Government.

Panama Canal

The country is a republic located at the narrowest point of the Central American isthmus, connecting the continents of North and South America.

It has a coastline of approximately 1,868 miles on the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, and is bordered to the east by Colombia and to the west by Costa Rica.

Panama also has a national territory of approximately 29,157 square miles located within its coastline and 345 miles of land borders, and includes numerous offshore islands.

The Panama Canal, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, crosses the country from northwest to southeast.

As of July 1, 2021, Panama had an estimated population of 4.3 million and a population density of 58.5 persons per square kilometer.