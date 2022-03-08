Pablo González Guajardo: at KCM and Grupo Lala

Pablo González Guajardo is a graduate of the Escuela Libre de Derecho and has an MBA from Stanford University.

He is CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Kimberly-Clark de México (KCM), a leading consumer products company in the market.

He is also a director of Grupo Lala, América Móvil, Grupo Sanborns, NPF/EUPAC/NW Funds, AMF/ICA/AMCAP/GBAL Funds and CGPCS/GIF/IVE/EMGF Funds of the American Funds of Capital Group and The Conference Board.

In addition, Pablo González Guajardo is part of the Advisory Council of GE International Mexico and the International Advisory Council of The Brookings Institution.

He is a founding member of Mexicanos Primero, president of the Education Commission of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE); founding partner of Mexico, How Are We Going?; president of the Council of the City and the State of Mexico of UNETE, organizations that seek to improve the quality of education and economic results in the country, and founding partner of the Alliance for the City, which strives to transfer to the City of Mexico to one of the most inclusive and innovative in the world.

Trending Los principales socios de American Express

Pablo González Guajardo

He was elected Proprietary Director by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kimberly-Clark de México held on February 25, 2010.

González Guajardo bought Evenflo Company, a manufacturer of baby items, and in 2013, he left the presidency of the Communication Council, where he led the “Pepe y Toño” campaign, which recognizes Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

KCM is a leading company in Mexico in the production and marketing of consumer and institutional products.

Over time, this company has developed several well-known brands in Mexico such as Kleenex, Pétalo, Suavel, Lys, Vogue, KleenBebé, Huggies, Kotex and Depend, among others.

The company operates eleven production plants, all of them located in Mexico. During 2020, approximately 88% of the company’s revenues corresponded to sales in Mexico.

For its part, Grupo Lala is a food and beverage company with widely recognized brands, focused on the mass consumption market and with leadership in the dairy products segment in the American continent.

It operates in Mexico, its main market, where it has a solid market share; in Brazil, where it has a consolidation strategy based on the Brazilian dairy company Vigor Alimentos; in Central America, and in the United States.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...