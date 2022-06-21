Oshkosh will deliver fleet of vehicles to the US postal service in 2023

The Oshkosh Corporation schedules delivery of a fleet of vehicles, including electric vehicles, to the United States Postal Service in 2023.

The company has secured its first order from the United States Postal Service for its new Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV), which will transform the USPS’s fleet of aging delivery vehicles with its state-of-the-art, security-enhancing NGDVs.

The $3 billion order for 50,000 vehicles includes requirements for more than 10,000 battery electric vehicles.

Oshkosh expects to deliver the initial production units to its customer in the second half of 2023.

Overall, the company is a leader in innovating, manufacturing and marketing a wide range of essential specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies, including access equipment, defense trucks and trailers, fire and emergency vehicles, garbage collection vehicles and concrete mixers

In addition, the company is a leading global designer and manufacturer of aerial work platforms under the “JLG” brand name.

Already Oshkosh is among the world leaders in the design and manufacture of telehandlers under the “JLG” and “SkyTrak” brands.

Under the “Jerr-Dan” brand, the company is a leading national designer, manufacturer and marketer of towing and recovery equipment.

Oshkosh

The company manufactures defense trucks under the “Oshkosh” brand and is a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty wheeled tactical vehicles for the US Department of Defense.

The company also designs and manufactures delivery vehicles for the United States Postal Service (USPS) and airport snow removal vehicles under the “Oshkosh” brand.

Under the “Pierce” brand, Oshkosh is among the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of fire trucks assembled on custom and commercial chassis.

Under its “Frontline” brand, the company is a leading national designer, manufacturer and marketer of transmission and command vehicles.

The company designs and manufactures aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles under the “Oshkosh” brand name.

Under the “McNeilus” brand, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of rear, front, side and top loading automated refuse collection vehicles.

Other company brands are: “McNeilus”, “Oshkosh” and “London”, under which the company designs and manufactures front and rear discharge concrete mixers, as well as “IMT”, under which the company is a designer and manufacturer. national leader in field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes.

